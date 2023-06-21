Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) PT at $63.07

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $610,033,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

