Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Target Price at C$61.66

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

TC Energy stock opened at C$53.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.18. The company has a market cap of C$53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.70 and a 12 month high of C$71.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

