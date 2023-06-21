Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Price Target at $141.31

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.38.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.