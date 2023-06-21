Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $54.00

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

uniQure Stock Down 0.1 %

QURE stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $924.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,808 shares of company stock worth $128,121. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after buying an additional 599,805 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in uniQure by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after buying an additional 440,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in uniQure by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in uniQure by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,393,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,899,000 after buying an additional 156,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after buying an additional 141,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Rating

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

