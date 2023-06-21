Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Shares Down 0.7%

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.58 and last traded at C$9.59. 15,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 28,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.66.

Brompton Split Banc Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$177.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.09.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.