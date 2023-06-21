Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.