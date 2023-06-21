Brookmont Capital Management Takes $1.40 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Sempra by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,132,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRE opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

