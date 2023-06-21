BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 6th

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -238.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Price Performance

BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $386.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 19,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $361,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,349,721 shares in the company, valued at $62,773,771.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 1,970 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $33,194.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,413,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,523,136.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $361,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,349,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,773,771.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 59,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,005 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.