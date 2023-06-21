BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 6th

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.
BRT Apartments has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -238.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.
BRT Apartments Price Performance
BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $386.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $25.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BRT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
