BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

