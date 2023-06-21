BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.05

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 259576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$3.85 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.02, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.46.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

