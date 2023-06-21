Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 105.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Trading Down 1.6 %

AXP stock opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.16 and its 200 day moving average is $161.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.