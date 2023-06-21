Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.