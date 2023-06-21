Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

