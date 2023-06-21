Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,581 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

PLD stock opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average of $121.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

