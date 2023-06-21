Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,774 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

