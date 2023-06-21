Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken (LON:ESKN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 279.63% from the company’s current price.
Esken Stock Performance
LON:ESKN traded down GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3.16 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 8,717,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,647. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86. Esken has a 52 week low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.94 ($0.14).
Esken Company Profile
