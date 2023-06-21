Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CDPYF opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2022, CAPREIT owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Further Reading

