Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.39. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 431,038 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Cano Health Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 275,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $355,962.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,813,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 275,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $355,962.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,813,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 802,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,288 over the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,490,000 after buying an additional 841,251 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

