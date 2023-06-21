Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MS opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

