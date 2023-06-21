Canton Hathaway LLC Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.