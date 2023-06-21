Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.06. 485,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

