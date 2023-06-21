Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1118 2750 3004 114 2.30

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,015.70%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 105.74%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 2.07% 14.55% 4.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A 2.40 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors $27.01 billion $611.37 million 191.31

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon competitors beat Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

