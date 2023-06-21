Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0402 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Casper has a market cap of $446.92 million and $3.87 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,802,504,025 coins and its circulating supply is 11,116,087,690 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,800,470,145 with 11,114,172,097 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03938904 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,005,283.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

