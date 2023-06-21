Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Castle Biosciences worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 453,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $4,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 122,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $348.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTL. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Ellen Goldberg acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $52,960.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,733 shares of company stock valued at $939,693. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

