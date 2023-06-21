Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $962,892.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $836,212.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $962,892.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,212.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,367 shares of company stock worth $2,481,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

