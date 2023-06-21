Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.40. 1,873,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,177,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $962,892.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,212.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,367 shares of company stock worth $2,481,770. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

