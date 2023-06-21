CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.47

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 62950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.75.
In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,508,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,873 shares of company stock worth $2,317,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
