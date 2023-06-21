CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.47

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 62950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,508,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,873 shares of company stock worth $2,317,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

