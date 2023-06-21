CCG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $269.07. 189,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,440. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

