CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth $114,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. 245,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.19.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

