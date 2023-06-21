CEEK VR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.11 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $48.15 million and $10.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018278 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013967 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,210.02 or 1.00091700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05766689 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,340,087.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

