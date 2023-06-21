Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTI stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.27.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

