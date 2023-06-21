Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $27.00 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

