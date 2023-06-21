China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) to Issue $1.26 Dividend

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.2628 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CSUAY stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $14.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

