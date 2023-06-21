Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.44 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $87.44 million and $7.02 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

