Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lessened by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,821 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,854,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,890,859. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

