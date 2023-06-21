CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

Jabil stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 493,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,074. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $107.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.51%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

