CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 5,625 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insider Activity

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,547. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

