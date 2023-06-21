Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.98, a current ratio of 44.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 193.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 57,808 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

