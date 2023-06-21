Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases 2,720 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 54.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 224.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 189,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 23.3% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 112,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HYT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 153,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,012. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

