Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.64. The stock had a trading volume of 166,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,573. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

