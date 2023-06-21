Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.91. 1,248,740 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

