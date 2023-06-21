Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 148,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 26,166 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 41,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.87. 780,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

