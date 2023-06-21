Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,542,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,682,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,138,000 after buying an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 110,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.94%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Featured Stories

