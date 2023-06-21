Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL remained flat at $77.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 613,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

