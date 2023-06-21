Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$123.86 and last traded at C$123.86. Approximately 59,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 67,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.00.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

