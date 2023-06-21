Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX) Shares Down 0.3%

Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.36. 10,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 7,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
Columbia India Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (INXX)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.