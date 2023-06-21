Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $527.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

