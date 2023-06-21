Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $810,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Stock Down 0.7 %

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.01 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.