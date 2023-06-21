Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 99 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

