Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 234 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $383.49 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.03 and a 200 day moving average of $337.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

